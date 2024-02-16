Lcnb Corp Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lcnb Corp cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,850,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,906. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

