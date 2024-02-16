Lcnb Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lcnb Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,849. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $375.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.55. The company has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.