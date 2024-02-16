Lcnb Corp Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lcnb Corp lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.50. 2,168,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,074. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.