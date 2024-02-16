Lcnb Corp Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lcnb Corp reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.76. 21,845,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,496,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

