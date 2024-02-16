Lcnb Corp Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.93. 3,847,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,479. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.