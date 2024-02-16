Lcnb Corp Sells 2,033 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

