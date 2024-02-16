Lcnb Corp Sells 415 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lcnb Corp lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,942,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

