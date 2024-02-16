Lcnb Corp Sells 65 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,385,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,026. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $505.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.51. The firm has a market cap of $388.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

