LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Update

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

LendingClub Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,192. The firm has a market cap of $966.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

