Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 155.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Lennar by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:LEN traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.