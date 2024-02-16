Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.97 EPS

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97), Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Stock Down 7.8 %

Liberty Global stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

