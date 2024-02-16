Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.97 EPS

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97), Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.
Liberty Global Stock Down 7.8 %
Liberty Global stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LBTYK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.