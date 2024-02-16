Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Update

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lucid Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7 %

LUCD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 202,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.83. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 4,153.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $2.80 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

