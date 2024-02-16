Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Raised by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 3.8% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $9.38 on Friday, hitting $449.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,905. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

