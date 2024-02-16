Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Up 7.7%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $239.70 and last traded at $239.44. Approximately 278,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 483,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of -0.48.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $796,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,049.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,049.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,226 in the last ninety days. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after buying an additional 333,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after buying an additional 107,816 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after buying an additional 605,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,057,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.