Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Hits $15.01 on Major Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $15.01 or 0.00028938 BTC on major exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $202,826.25 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

