Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Increased to $605.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $575.00 to $605.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.
MLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.62.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.1 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
