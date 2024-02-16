Massimo Group (MAMO) Announces February 20th IPO

Massimo Group (MAMO) expects to raise $6 million in an IPO on Tuesday, February 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,300,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Massimo Group generated $100.4 million in revenue and $5.8 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $185.9 million.

Roth Capital and Craft Capital acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Massimo Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We believe we are a leading company in the mid-tier band the (â€śMid-Tier Bandâ€ť) of the Powersports Vehicles and Boats Industry,Â which our management considers to be those manufacturers that produce a wide range of ATVs, UTVs, and Pontoon Boats. We do not yet have the international operations and market share of the top-tier band (the â€śTop-Tier Bandâ€ť) of the Powersports Vehicles and Boats Industry, which would include companies such as Polaris, Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), Arctic Cat, Honda and Yamaha. In 2020, we became one of the 15 largest pontoon manufacturers in Texas. (Incorporated in Nevada) We manufacture, import and distribute a diversified portfolio of products divided into two main lines: (1) a motor sports brand consisting of utility terrain vehicles (â€śUTVsâ€ť), all-terrain vehicles (â€śATVsâ€ť), motorcycles, scooters, golf carts and a juvenile line (of products ranging) from go karts to balance bikes; and (2) a motor boat line consisting of pontoon and tritoon boats (â€śPontoon Boatsâ€ť). We have been developing new product lines, such as EV chargers, portable solar panels, electric coolers, power stations and electric Pontoon Boats, all of which are currently available for sale. In addition to distributing our products, we intend to provide unparalleled customer service through a network that includes over 600 motor vehicles and 5,500 marine third-party service providers across the United States.Â We are headquartered in a 286,000-square-foot facility of which 220,000 square feet is dedicated to Massimo Motor Sports and 66,000 square feet to Massimo Marine. Our facility is adjacent to seven acres for boat storage in Dallas, Texas, which houses a design center, two assembly lines, our parts department, a test track, dyno and over 30 loading docks. Our products are sold directly by us, in the e-commerce marketplace, and through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores. We have a significant in-store UTV retail partnership with Tractor Supply Co. We manufacture and assemble our products in our Dallas facility. We rely upon an international network of strategic global partnerships to supply us with parts and components. In 2017, we began a partnership with Linhai Yamaha Motor Co., located in Shanghai, China, which allowed us to rapidly expand our product line and increase the performance of our vehicles. Further, we partnered with Kubota Japan to enter the Diesel UTV market in 2019. **Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2023. (Note: Massimo Group disclosed terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing on Feb. 5, 2024: Massimo plans to offer 1.3 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $5.85 million. Background: Massimo Group filed its S-1 on Dec. 15, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Sept. 21, 2023.) “.

Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and has 122 employees. The company is located at 3101 W Miller Road Garland, TX 75041 and can be reached via phone at 877-881-6376 or on the web at http://www.massimomotor.com/.

