Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mercer International Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. 689,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,980. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MERC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mercer International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercer International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

