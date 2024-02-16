Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of MBINM stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.51. 12,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,478. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.
About Merchants Bancorp
