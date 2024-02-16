Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 11,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $23.25.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
