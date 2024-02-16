Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBINO remained flat at $24.40 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $24.69.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
