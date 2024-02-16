Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

MBINP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.19. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

