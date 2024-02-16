Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
MBINP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.19. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.65.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
