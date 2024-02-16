MetisDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.68 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $86.68 or 0.00166751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $455.10 million and approximately $25.68 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00015576 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00013905 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,942.30 or 0.99927818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002700 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 92.95222321 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $24,692,404.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

