MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Plans $0.51 — Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5096 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

MFICL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,364. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $25.70.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

