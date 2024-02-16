MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Plans $0.51 — Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5096 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance
MFICL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,364. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $25.70.
About MidCap Financial Investment
