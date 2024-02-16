MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Insider Kristian Reich Sells 10,000 Shares

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kristian Reich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $601,500.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

MLTX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,078. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 94,250 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 200,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 100,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

