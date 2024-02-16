Morpheus.Network (MNW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $54.35 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $54.35 million and $612,536.36 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.16789507 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $528,342.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

