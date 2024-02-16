Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

Mowi ASA Trading Up 2.8 %

Mowi ASA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.12. 35,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

