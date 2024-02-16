MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. MRC Global had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.99. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Venator Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

