Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Murphy USA has raised its dividend by an average of 83.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Murphy USA has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $25.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Murphy USA stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.96. 157,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $404.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.39.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 25.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

