National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 287.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. 823,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.