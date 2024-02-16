Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,924.32

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $27,924.32 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00112915 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00033302 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006791 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

