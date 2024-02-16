Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.74 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share.
NYSE NMM opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $942.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.92. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $32.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
