Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.74 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

NYSE NMM opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $942.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.92. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.