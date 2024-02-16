Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HRT. TheStreet raised shares of HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair lowered shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NYSE HRT traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 12,116,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,066. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HireRight by 14.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

