Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,179,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,615 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $826,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

GOOG stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.89. 11,873,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,170,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.27. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

