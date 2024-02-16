Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,665 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.31% of Lam Research worth $256,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.3 %

LRCX stock traded up $21.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $934.90. 801,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $955.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $799.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $708.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.76 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $20,871,781. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

