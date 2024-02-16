Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.43

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.43 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 63.75 ($0.81). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 6,820 shares changing hands.

Northern Bear Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.80 million, a PE ratio of 728.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.36.

Northern Bear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.26%. Northern Bear’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

