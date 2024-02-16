NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $48.83. 589,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,940. NorthWestern Energy Group has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Read Our Latest Report on NWE

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,293,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,214.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,591 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.