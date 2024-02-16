Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,236. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $556.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

