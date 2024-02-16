NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NSTS Bancorp Stock Performance
NSTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275. NSTS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 million, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 0.08.
NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.
About NSTS Bancorp
NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.
