NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Performance

NSTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275. NSTS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 million, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 0.08.

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NSTS Bancorp

About NSTS Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in NSTS Bancorp by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NSTS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,218,000. Creative Planning increased its position in NSTS Bancorp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NSTS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NSTS Bancorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

