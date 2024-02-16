Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Trading Down 16%

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Free Report) fell 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.63. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Nubia Brand International Trading Down 16.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBIU. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Nubia Brand International in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

