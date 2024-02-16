Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 570,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,670. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $479.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,911 shares of company stock worth $141,060. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

