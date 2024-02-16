Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,012,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,958 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 11.3% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Nutrien worth $310,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 27.8% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after buying an additional 179,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NTR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. 928,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,258. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

