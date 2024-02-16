Olympus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,396 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Olympus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 629,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,433. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average is $105.38.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

