Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Short Interest Update

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.18. 715,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,231. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $186.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

