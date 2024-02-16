Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Short Interest Update

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,031.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ooma by 102.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ooma by 31.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 83,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. Ooma has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $266.77 million, a P/E ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. Ooma had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

