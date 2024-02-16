Orchid (OXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.69 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $106.53 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015671 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00013770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,937.68 or 0.99991271 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00167945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.1063171 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $5,287,082.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

