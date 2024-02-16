Oxen Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.60 million and $4,426.51 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,064.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.40 or 0.00525121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00135256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00051345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.00233835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00150846 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,740,454 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

