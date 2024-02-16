Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,200 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 848,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 221,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 41,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

