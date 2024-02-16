P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

Shares of PTSI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.16.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 14.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 96,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Articles

