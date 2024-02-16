Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,865,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,516,000 after acquiring an additional 662,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,527,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,067,000. Finally, GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.38. 10,828,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,998,916. The company has a market cap of $413.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.